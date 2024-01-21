Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye share insights on 'Doctor Slump'

Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye share insights on 'Doctor Slump'

'Doctor Slump' is set to premiere on Saturday (January 27)

After 11 years, South Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik have reunited for JTBC's romantic comedy-drama, Doctor Slump, premiering on Saturday (January 27). The duo—last seen together in the hit show Heirs (2013)—essays former rivals Yeo Jung-woo (Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Shin-hye), navigating challenges collaboratively after their lives hit a slump. The actors recently spoke to Elle Korea about their characters and the reasons behind signing the show.

But first, know more about 'Doctor Slump's storyline

The K-drama will revolve around two former rivals who unexpectedly become each other's guiding light. Yeo, a prominent plastic surgeon, faces career jeopardy after an unforeseen medical incident, while Nam, a work-obsessed anesthesiologist, grapples with burnout syndrome. The narrative explores their intertwined destinies and support for each other during despondent times. It'll be available for streaming on TVING in South Korea, and on Netflix in select regions.

Shin-hye about her return to acting, her character

Doctor Slump marks Shin-hye's first acting role in three years. About her comeback, she stated, "Every time I start a new project, I always feel a little nervous, and I think it's pretty much the same this time." When asked what drew her to Doctor Slump, she remarked, "Because it's a story that seems it could happen in everyday life, I enjoyed reading the script and found it very comfortable from the very beginning."

'Doctor Slump's relatable storyline attracted both the actors

Shin-hye further elaborated, "I think burnout syndrome can happen to anyone. Even if someone seems fine on the outside, they may not feel okay on the inside." Hyung-sik echoed the same sentiment, "In our society where everyone is working hard to survive day to day, I thought the story could be meaningful." He wished viewers would find comfort in knowing "they're not alone in their struggles."

'His personality is still great': Shin-hye on reunion with Hyung-sik

Reflecting on their reunion, Shin-hye noted the changes since their previous collaboration in Heirs. She revealed, "Back [while filming Heirs], Hyung-sik was really busy." "There were times when he would come straight to the filming set from the airport, and I was really amazed at how he managed to memorize all his lines amidst his busy schedule and how he never once frowned [on set]." "His personality is still as great as ever," she added.

Meanwhile, revisit Shin-hye and Hyung-sik's popular projects

Shin-hye has earned acclaim for her versatile performances in romantic dramas like You're Beautiful (2009) and The Heirs (2013), and action thrillers like Alive (2020) and Sisyphus: The Myth (2021). Similarly, Hyun-sik has carved a notable career path through dramas such as High Society (2015) and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016). He's also known for Suits (2018), Happiness (2021), and Our Blooming Youth (2023).