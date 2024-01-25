Karan Johar unveils 'Koffee With Karan' hamper; full list inside
Koffee With Karan has attained cult status among true blue Bollywood stans! Every season, the buzz surrounding the alluring gift hamper goes at a different high and after the conclusion of Season 8, host Karan Johar has taken to Instagram and unveiled the hamper. Johar playfully referred to the hamper as the "third wheel" between his guests, describing it as "immensely desired, ruthlessly fought over and extremely glorious."
Inside the 'Koffee' hamper: Exquisite jewelry, mobile phone, and more
For the show's eighth season, the Koffee hamper was packed with lavish items such as stunning jewelry, a sleek mobile phone, and a beautifully handcrafted mug. This time around, Johar chose not to "gate-keep the secret" of the hamper's contents, giving fans an exciting sneak peek into what their favorite celebrities took home after their appearances on the show. Koffee With Karan Season 8 is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.