What's the story

Koffee With Karan has attained cult status among true blue Bollywood stans! Every season, the buzz surrounding the alluring gift hamper goes at a different high and after the conclusion of Season 8, host Karan Johar has taken to Instagram and unveiled the hamper. Johar playfully referred to the hamper as the "third wheel" between his guests, describing it as "immensely desired, ruthlessly fought over and extremely glorious."