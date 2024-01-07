OTT: Sanjay Mishra's 'Guthlee Ladoo' is streaming now

Jan 07, 2024

Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Guthlee Ladoo' is now streaming

Sanjay Mishra's social drama film Guthlee Ladoo—which was screened at the Marché du Film section of the Cannes Film Festival in 2022—arrived in theaters in India on October 13, 2023. It received mixed to positive reviews from the critics. Co-starring Subrat Dutta, Kalyanee Mulay, and Dhanay Sheth, it was helmed by Ishrat R Khan. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

This is what happens in the film

The film is a tale of oppression, class and caste inequalities, and the nexus between ambassadors of "pure castes" and bureaucracies. Guthlee is a Dalit who yearns for education; his father, a scavenger, listens empathetically but can't fully commit to the idea. After the accidental death of Guthlee's friend Ladoo, he turns around and gives a clarion call for a revolt in their village.

