Next Article

'Drishyam' to be remade in Hollywood

After Korean version, 'Drishyam' to get Hollywood remake

By Aikantik Bag 01:35 pm Feb 29, 202401:35 pm

What's the story The Drishyam franchise, which has garnered massive success in India and China, is gearing up for a Hollywood adaptation. Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios), who unveiled the Korean remake at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, have joined forces with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create the English version. Abhishek said, "We have received immense love from our Indian audiences, who have made the Drishyam franchise a massive success."

Remake

Collaboration with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films

Abhishek expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films, and stated, "The strength of Drishyam lies in its story, and we want it to be enjoyed by audiences globally." Jack Nguyen, founder of JOAT Films, shared that their adaptation will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Acclaim

Successful run in various languages

While the Korean and English adaptations are in progress, the Drishyam franchise has already enjoyed a successful run in various languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sinhala, and Chinese. The original Malayalam version is headlined by Mohanlal and Meena. The Bollywood version stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta. The second installment Drishyam 2 has received widespread acclaim, too.