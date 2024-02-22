'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is running in theaters now

'Teri Baaton Mein...' makers reveal Cinema Lovers Day offer

By Aikantik Bag 06:35 pm Feb 22, 202406:35 pm

What's the story Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a sci-fi romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has been a hit since its release on February 9. In honor of Cinema Lovers Day, movie theaters will offer the film's tickets for just Rs. 99 this Friday. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film has already raked in Rs. 64.3 crore within the past two weeks.

Maddock Films announced the Cinema Lovers Day special offer on X (formerly Twitter) and penned, "Sharing love with your friends & family just got easier this Friday with this special offer. Go watch this blend of romance, comedy, & family drama for complete entertainment!" The cast includes Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, and a cameo by Janhvi Kapoor.

