Box office collection: 'Laapataa Ladies' shows no improvement

By Aikantik Bag 09:31 am Mar 07, 202409:31 am

What's the story Kiran Rao is one of the most adept filmmakers in India and her work has always been critically acclaimed. The director made a comeback with the social drama Laapataa Ladies. The movie was in the buzz after its selection at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, the movie has failed to turn the buzz into commercial viability and has been slow as a snail.

Box office

Aiming for the Rs. 10 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.45 crore in India. The movie has received rave reviews from critics and viewers but has failed to pull a large chunk of people into theaters. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

