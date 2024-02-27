'Article 370' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Article 370' fails the first Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:16 am Feb 27, 202409:16 am

What's the story Yami Gautam Dhar is a known face in Bollywood and the actor has carved her niche over the years. Her recently released political thriller Article 370 has been raking in well as it revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The movie experienced an impressive opening weekend but failed to pass the first Monday test.

Aiming for Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 26.15 crore in India. The film seeks stability and gradual momentum for box office longevity. The cast includes Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, Mohan Agashe, and Raj Arun among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

