Anupam Kher's birthday: Films with over 8/10 rating on IMDb

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Mar 07, 202404:10 am

What's the story Veteran actor Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile artists in Indian cinema. Having done scores of films in Hindi, English, and other languages, Kher has proved his mettle time and again. As he celebrates his 69th birthday on Thursday, we bring you some of his films that have a rating of eight or more out of 10 on the popular movie database IMDb.

'The Kashmir Files'

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files was one of the biggest blockbusters released in 2022. Featuring an ensemble cast including Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty, it is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. Available for streaming on ZEE5, the controversial film was a huge success upon its release. IMDb rating: 8.6 out of 10

'Khosla Ka Ghosla!'

The critically acclaimed film, Khosla Ka Ghosla! is the directorial debut of Dibakar Banerjee, featuring Kher alongside Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, and Ranvir Shorey. The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, revolves around a middle-class man from Delhi, who along with his family members tries to reclaim the land seized by a builder. IMDb rating: 8.2 out of 10

'A Wednesday!'

Neeraj Pandey made his directorial debut with A Wednesday! in 2008. Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Kher in the leading roles, the film also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Aamir Bashir, Deepal Shaw, and Parag Tyagi, and revolves around a confrontation between a police commissioner and a common man who threatens multiple blasts in Mumbai if terrorists aren't freed. IMDb rating: 8.1 out of 10

'Saaransh'

Kher made his screen debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 1984 drama Saaransh. Co-starring Rohini Hattangadi, Soni Razdan, and Madan Jain, it revolved around an elderly Maharashtrian couple who are trying to overcome their son's death. The film was also chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards under the Best Foreign Film category but wasn't nominated. IMDb rating: 8.1 rating out of 10