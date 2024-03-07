Next Article

What's the story Sini Shetty, India's representative in the 71st Miss World Pageant, has gracefully made it to the Top 20 and is among the Top 5 from Asia and Oceania region. Among the 112 contestants vying for the coveted title, the 22-year-old is paving her way to the top, having recently won Best Designer Dress in a challenge round. As the competition nears its climax on Saturday, let's learn all about Shetty.

Background

Early life, passion, and performing arts

Hailing from Mumbai, Shetty's familial roots trace back to Mangalore, Karnataka. She completed her graduation in accounting and finance and was pursuing the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification. Her journey into the world of performing arts commenced at the tender age of four. She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. By the age of 14, she had completed her first theatrical production, commonly referred to as "arangetram," symbolizing a stage ascent in Tamil.

Pageantry

Previously, Shetty won Femina Miss India

In 2022, Shetty emerged victorious in the Femina Miss India competition, clinching not only the overall title but also securing accolades for Times Miss Body Beautiful and NIFD Miss Talent. The event unfolded at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Before her victory, Karnataka had gifted the nation with beauty queens like Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, and Rekha Hande.

Information

She draws inspiration from Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Previously, Shetty revealed that Miss World (2000), Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was her primary source of inspiration, and a particular quote from the actor left an impact on her. "I recall hearing her [Chopra Jonas] say in an interview, 'Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling,'" Shetty shared.

Details

Meanwhile, more about Shetty's winning designer dress

For the Top Model challenge—held on Saturday—Shetty donned a stunning all-black ensemble by fashion label Rocky Star. The "Best Designer Dress" was a peplum-style bodice, a deep neckline reaching her midriff, strappy shoulders, and a silver buckle accentuating her waist. She paired the chic bustier with a form-fitting asymmetrical skirt that included a graceful train. Shetty completed her look with eye-catching gold earrings and let her hair flow in voluminous side-parted waves.

Tribute

She paid tribute to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in talent round

During the Miss World 2024 Talent segment on Sunday, Shetty danced to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hit songs such as Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal Se Taal Mila from Taal, and Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. Sharing her performance on Instagram, Shetty expressed, "Growing up, I was mesmerized by her [Bachchan's] performances, often finding myself mimicking her dance moves." "Today, as I stand here representing India, it feels incredibly fitting to honor this legend," she added.

About the event

Meanwhile, know everything about Miss World 2024

After 28 years, India is proudly hosting the Miss World pageant, with EndemolShine India at the production helm for the 71st edition of this Festival. Kicking off on February 18, the grand event is set to culminate on Saturday (March 9), at the Jio World Convention Centre. Originating in the UK in 1951, Miss World stands as the world's longest-running beauty pageant.