PM Modi to visit Qatar after Indian Navy veterans' release

By Riya Baibhawi 09:41 pm Feb 12, 202409:41 pm

What's the story The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Qatar on Wednesday (February 14) after concluding his two-day United Arab Emirates (UAE) visit. PM Modi will travel to the UAE on Tuesday, where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and inaugurate a Hindu temple, among other things. Notably, the PM's visit to Qatar follows the release of eight former Indian Navy personnel imprisoned for alleged espionage.

Context

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi has reportedly been instrumental in the release of Navy veterans, and his Qatar visit could symbolize India's gratitude toward the Middle Eastern country. Moreover, the visit would bolster ties between the two countries as Qatar is one of the key fuel exporters to India. Just days ago, on February 6, India signed a $78 billion deal to extend liquified natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar by another 20 years until 2048 at prices lower than current rates.

Details

Emir of Qatar granted personal pardon to Navy veterans: Report

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday thanked Doha for its cooperation in the case. Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reportedly granted a personal pardon to the ex-Navy personnel who were sentenced to death in October 2023. They were working for Dahra Global when they were detained in August 2022. They were imprisoned in October 2022 and accused of spying for Israel. However, with India's interference, their sentences were commuted in December 2023, and they were eventually released.

What Next?

PM to hold bilateral talks Emir, other officials in Doha

As per Kwatra's announcement, PM Modi will head to the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday afternoon for his second trip to the country after assuming office. There, he will engage in bilateral talks with the Qatari Emir and other high-ranking officials. On Monday, Kwatra also underscored that the prime minister's visit was aimed at discussing ways to further "strengthen overall ties." He also underscored the robust bilateral trade between India and Qatar, currently valued at $20 billion.

Insights

PM Modi's intervention key to veterans' release

Union minister G Kishan Reddy revealed that December 2023 discussions between PM Modi and the Qatari Emir in Dubai on the COP28 sidelines led to the release of Indian Navy veterans. Kwatra, too, underlined PM Modi's personal supervision of the case and dedication to ensuring the return of Indian nationals. Per the MEA, the Indian government has also established robust mechanisms and systems to assist and work for the early release of Indian prisoners in other foreign countries as well.