Manish Sisodia granted 3-day interim bail for niece's wedding

Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted a three-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, allowing him to attend his niece's wedding in Lucknow. Special Judge MK Nagpal provided relief to the former Delhi deputy chief minister in corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. While Sisodia sought interim bail from Monday to Friday (February 12-16) to attend the wedding on Wednesday, the court granted it from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Delhi court's three-day interim bail came a week after Sisodia was granted permission to visit his ailing wife, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, once weekly. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023 and subsequently by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the following month in relation to the alleged scam. He is one of two high-profile leaders of the AAP—the other being Rajya Sabha MP—currently behind bars in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Sisodia granted interim bail

CBI, ED oppose Sisodia's plea

Seeking interim relief, Sisodia's counsel, Mohit Mathur, told the court, "Earlier, the court has granted me (Sisodia) permission to visit my wife, and there have been no complaints against me for flouting any conditions." However, the CBI opposed his plea, saying Sisodia was a highly influential figure who could tamper with the evidence. Moreover, the ED objected to his request for a five-day interim bail, claiming one day was enough to attend his niece's wedding.

Sisodia granted parole to meet wife every week

Last month, Sisodia moved the court seeking regular bail on merit and custody parole to see his wife, Seema Sisodia, for two days each week. On February 5, the Rouse Avenue court granted him permission to meet her once a week while in custody. Judge Nagpal asked Sisodia's lawyers whether his wife could visit him in jail with an attendant. To this, they replied that Seema is unable to walk for long durations. Sisodia was then granted custody parole.

What we know about Sisodia's arrest

Sisodia was taken into custody by the CBI on February 26 last year over alleged corruption in the creation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. After that, the ED detained him on March 9 from Delhi's Tihar Jail in a related money laundering case. Sisodia is accused of improperly interfering in the creation of the excise policy, altering it to benefit select liquor companies, and causing significant financial loss to the state.

Delhi liquor policy case

The Delhi liquor policy case revolves around claims that the 2021-22 excise policy of CM Arvind Kejriwal's government enabled cartelization and favored specific dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it. In 2023, the ED filed its first chargesheet in the case after conducting over 200 search operations and taking cognizance of a CBI case registered on the recommendation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.