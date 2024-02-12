Security beefed up across Delhi ahead of farmers' protest

Farmers' march: Delhi bans large gatherings until March 12

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:22 pm Feb 12, 202406:22 pm

What's the story Delhi on Monday banned large gatherings for a month (until March 12) amid concerns over possible unrest and security issues ahead of farmers' planned protest march on Tuesday. Issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the order also banned rallies, entry of tractors, and the use of loudspeakers. It also prohibited carrying firearms, combustible substances, and makeshift weapons like stones and bricks and collecting petrol cans and soda bottles.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Farmers are demanding a law that guarantees a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops or agricultural produce. This was one of the conditions the farmers set when they decided to end their 2021 protest against the now-repealed farm laws. Moreover, agitators are seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and agricultural loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. They are also demanding the withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims.

'Delhi Chalo'

Security beefed up ahead of planned 'Delhi Chalo' march

Ahead of the farmer unions' "Delhi Chalo" march, authorities in Haryana and Delhi have fortified their borders with neighboring states. They have put up concrete blocks, barbed wires, and road spike barriers to prevent the entry of vehicles. On the other hand, prohibitory orders and thousands of police personnel have been deployed ahead of the farmers' planned protest march.

Twitter Post

You can read Delhi Police's full order here

Precautionary measures

Section 144 imposed by Delhi, Haryana authorities

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning the assembly of five or more individuals, have been imposed in Delhi and Haryana, per reports. Furthermore, Haryana's border with Punjab has also been sealed at places like Jind, Ambala, and Fatehabad districts with concrete roadblocks to thwart farmers' proposed march to the national capital.

Twitter Post

Visuals of tractors lined up to enter Delhi

Details

Farmer leaders to meet Union minister over demands today

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai are scheduled to meet leaders of farmers' organizations on Monday. It's worth recalling that the first round of talks between them were held last Thursday. On Saturday, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher also confirmed that the central government had invited them for a meeting to discuss their demands on Monday.