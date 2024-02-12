5 people have died in the accident

Mathura: 5 people charred to death in Yamuna Expressway accident

By Riya Baibhawi 03:22 pm Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Five people were charred to death on Monday after their car crashed into a passenger bus carrying 40 people on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened near Mahaban in Mathura while the sleeper coach bus was traveling from Bihar to Delhi. Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Dubey, citing a preliminary investigation, said the bus first hit a divider on the expressway after a tire burst. The car then collided with it.

Details

Bus and car catch fire after collision

Following the crash, both the bus and car caught fire, causing the heartbreaking loss of all five passengers in the car. SSP Dubey stated, "All five passengers in the car were charred to death. One of the victims has been identified and their family has been notified. The rest of the investigation to determine the identity of the victims is underway." All passengers on the bus were able to escape unharmed, he added.

What Next?

UP CM condoles deaths, investigation underway

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. He also instructed officials in Mathura to provide essential support for the victims' families. Initial investigations suggest the bus struck a divider on the expressway after one of its tires burst, causing a Maruti Suzuki Swift car to collide and catch fire. More information is expected as the investigation continues.

Swift

Car's automatic lock got activated during accident: Report

Following the collision, the car's automatic lock was activated, trapping all five passengers, who were then burnt alive in the fire, according to Tricity Today. Bystanders said the occupants of the vehicle were pleading for help, but they died before any assistance could be provided. Notably, the Yamuna Expressway is infamous for road accidents. In December 2023, at least 20 vehicles collided with one another on the Expressway in Uttar Pradesh due to dense fog and low visibility.