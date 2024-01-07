Video: Elderly man stuffed in box, thrown into drain; dies

1/6

India 2 min read

Video: Elderly man stuffed in box, thrown into drain; dies

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:28 pm Jan 07, 202406:28 pm

Miscreants tossed elderly man into drain after stuffing him in box

A shocking incident has come to the fore in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after two young men were caught on CCTV throwing an elderly man, still alive, into a drain. The viral video shows the culprits placing the man into a cardboard box before tossing him into the drain. He eventually died, according to reports. Police said the victim's body was found on December 21 in the Barra Police Station area.

2/6

Many bystanders witnessed crime, ignored: Report

The appalling act took place in front of several bystanders on a bridge above the drain, yet no one seemed concerned about the situation, The Fress Press Journal reported. The victim was an employee at a local tent house. His son had approached a local police station and sought help from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South office to file a missing complaint. However, the police allegedly took no action.

3/6

CCTV camera footage of the crime

4/6

Police initiate inquiry after CCTV footage emerges

After viral CCTV footage of the incident went viral, the police said they have launched an investigation into the alleged murder. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Naubasta Ashutosh Kumar said police were reviewing additional CCTV cameras in the vicinity and questioning the victim's coworkers. The post-mortem report revealed injury marks on the victim and death by drowning. However, the reason behind the crime remains unknown.

5/6

ACP Kumar speaking about police probe

6/6

Recent multiple murders of women in Bareilly

The Kanpur incident comes nearly a month after the Uttar Pradesh Police intensified its investigation into a series of murders of women in Bareilly last year. According to reports, a total of nine women have been killed in the city since June 2023. The most recent murder was that of a 55-year-old woman, whose body was discovered in Jagdishpur village on November 26. The local police had also issued an advisory for women not to venture out alone.