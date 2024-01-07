Lawyer reveals why he bought Dawood Ibrahim's properties in auction

Lawyer reveals why he bought Dawood Ibrahim's properties in auction

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:17 pm Jan 07, 202403:17 pm

Meet the lawyer who bought don Dawood Ibrahim's properties in auction

A Delhi-based lawyer bought two pieces of land owned by the family members of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim for over Rs. 2 crore in an auction on Friday in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Ajay Srivastava, a former Shiv Sena leader, said he paid such a huge amount for the plot due to the survey number and a figure in the amount that favors him according to numerology.

Want to build Sanatan school here: Srivastava

It is learned that Amina Bi, the mother of the fugitive terrorist, owned the properties. The auction was conducted by the competent authorities under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976. When asked about his decision to bid significantly over the reserve price for the plot, Shrivastava stated, "I will establish a school on the property." "I have already established 'Sanatan Dharma Pathshala' at the bungalow of Dawood Ibrahim, which I purchased in 2020," he added.

You can watch Srivastava's reaction here

Srivastava previously acquired 3 properties of Dawood

The Delhi-based advocate had previously purchased three other properties of the underworld terrorist. During an auction in 2001, in which the lawyer was the only bidder, Shrivastava bought two shops owned by the terrorist in the financial capital's Nagpada. In 2020, he also acquired Dawood's ancestral home in Maharashtra's Khed for a total of Rs. 11.2 lakh.

Know about bidding process of properties

The auction of four properties owned by Dawood concluded this weekend, with two bigger land parcels failing to attract bids. However, a plot with an area of 1,730 square meters and a reserve price of Rs. 1.56 lakh was sold for Rs. 3.28 lakh. The smallest land parcel of 170.98 square meters with a reserve price of Rs. 15,440 was bought by Srivastava for Rs. 2.01 crore.

Dawood's role in 1993 Mumbai blasts

Known as the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Dawood has reportedly been living in Pakistan for decades now. In one of the most lethal terrorist attacks ever, the series of bombings in Mumbai claimed the lives of over 250 people and left at least 1,400 injured. While Indian authorities claim the 67-year-old is in Karachi's upmarket Clifton area, Pakistan has repeatedly denied his presence in the country. India executed Yakub Memon, convicted of financing the bombings, in 2015.