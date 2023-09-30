RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes
Sep 30, 2023 05:26 pm
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Saturday that the date for depositing and exchanging Rs. 2,000 banknotes has been extended to October 7, 2023, from the September 30 deadline. The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs. 2000 banknotes from circulation on May 19. It had during the time asked individuals to exchange their notes by September 30, 2023.
