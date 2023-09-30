RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes

By Chanshimla Varah 05:26 pm Sep 30, 202305:26 pm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Saturday that the date for depositing and exchanging Rs. 2,000 banknotes has been extended to October 7, 2023, from the September 30 deadline. The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs. 2000 banknotes from circulation on May 19. It had during the time asked individuals to exchange their notes by September 30, 2023.

RBI extends deadline to October 7