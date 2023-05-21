Business

No forms, documents needed to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes: SBI

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 21, 2023, 03:33 pm 1 min read

SBI has clarified that no form and identity proof documents are required to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its branches that no form or identity proof documents are required to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes, which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) withdrew from circulation on Friday. The clarification comes amid rumors on social media that certain forms and documents, such as an Aadhaar card, will be required to exchange or deposit the said notes.

What does circular say?

In a circular on Saturday, SBI reportedly issued guidelines to its branches regarding the exchange of Rs. 2,000 notes. The public can avail of the facility to exchange the same for up to a limit of Rs. 20,000 (10 notes) at a time. The circular, however, clarified there was no limit on the number of Rs. 2,000 notes one could exchange in a day.