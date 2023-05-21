Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 21, 2023, 11:34 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 0.64% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.95% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,128.84. Compared to last week, it is 1.03% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.28% from yesterday and now trades at $1,816.27. It is up 0.64% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $525.67 billion and $218.41 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $310.89, which is 0.88% more than yesterday and 0.39% lower than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 1.15% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.11% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.26%) and $0.077 (up 0.63%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 3.64% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.28 (up 0.65%), $5.5000 (up 1.85%), $0.0000088 (up 1.71%), and $0.88 (up 1.11%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 3.64% while Polka Dot is down 8.33%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1% of its value whereas Polygon is 2.85% up.

Take a look at top gainers of the day

The top gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Kava, Casper, Bitcoin SV, and Render Token. They are trading at $1.06 (up 5.66%), $0.044 (up 3.94%), $34.90 (up 3.63%), and $2.37 (up 3.17%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are SingularityNET, Theta Network, IOTA, Internet Computer, and THORChain. They are trading at $0.22 (down 8.09%), $0.88 (down 2.41%), $0.11 (down 2.21%), $5.19 (down 0.88%), and $1.15 (down 0.85%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $3.32 billion (down 39.13%) and $0.31 billion (down 42.27%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.14 billion which is down 55.92% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.63 (up 0.51%), $0.99 (flat), $27,116.80 (up 0.88%), $6.52 (up 0.50%), and $5.27 (down 0.35%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $5.19 (down 0.90%), $3.45 (up 0.90%), $0.55 (down 0.39%), $0.66 (down 0.07%), and $0.44 (up 0.14%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion, a 0.57% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $17.07 billion, which marks a 32.75% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.19 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.13 trillion three months ago.