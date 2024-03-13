Next Article

'Click Shankar' is set for a 2025 release

'Click Shankar': Konkona-Fatima Sana Shaikh join Saif Ali Khan starrer

By Aikantik Bag 12:56 pm Mar 13, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Saif Ali Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma are among the powerhouses of acting in Bollywood and the duo is set to make a comeback together after 2006's Omkara. Yes, as per PeepingMoon, Junglee Pictures has roped in Sen Sharma for the upcoming thriller Click Shankar. Khan's involvement was confirmed back in January. Apart from the duo, the makers have also signed Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Production

Plotline and crew of the film

CS will include suspense, humor, and emotions in the right proportions. Khan will portray a witty yet troubled inspector with hyperthymesia, a rare condition that enables him to remember every event of his life. Balaji Mohan (Maari) will helm it; it is penned by Binky Mendez and Mohan, with dialogues written by Karan Vyas. The makers aim to take the film on floors in May and wrap it up by September, with an early 2025 theatrical release.

What Next?

Upcoming projects of the trio

Before diving into Click Shankar, Khan will wrap up Siddharth Anand's Netflix thriller, Jewel Thief. He also has Jr. NTR's Devara Part 1, and Red Chillies Entertainment's investigative drama, Kartavya, set for release this year. Sana Shaikh will next appear in Anurag Basu's romantic anthology, Metro...In Dino, followed by Manish Malhotra's debut production, Ul Jalool Ishq. Actor-director Sen Sharma is also a part of Metro...In Dino.