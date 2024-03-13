Next Article

'Venom 3' will release in October 2024

Here's 'Venom 3's official title and new release date

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:55 pm Mar 13, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Sony has officially announced the title of the third Venom movie as Venom: The Last Dance, with a new release date set for October 2024, instead of the previously planned November 2024 release. Tom Hardy will reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom, and will be joined by Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo. Kelly Marcel, who co-wrote the screenplay with Hardy, will make her directorial debut with the project.

The Venom franchise is among the many Hollywood franchises to have tasted commercial success globally. After making it big with its first two installments, the makers are now gearing up to enthrall the audience with its third part. Last year, Hardy contributed to the film's anticipation by sharing an image from the set that showed him roaring at a wolf's graffiti. He has also co-written the film's story.

Previously, Venom: The Last Dance was scheduled to hit cinema halls on November 8, 2024. However, after the change, it will be released on October 25, 2024. On its previous November release date, the movie was set for a clash with 20th Century Studios's The Amateur. But with its new release date, it will now be competing with The Wolfman and Terrifier 3.

The first two Venom movies, 2018's Venom directed by Ruben Fleischer and the 2021 sequel Let There Be Carnage directed by Andy Serkis, raked in a combined $1.3 billion at the box office. Notably, Venom 3's production was temporarily halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike last year but finally resumed in November. The film's production team includes Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel, and Hardy. It'll be available in premium large formats and IMAX.

In a recent interview with Variety, actor Temple shared that filming for Venom: The Last Dance is almost complete. She said, "We're coming close to an end at the moment. It's been a wild, wonderful ride. It's so new to me. It's a big set! This is crazy." "It's been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible cast."