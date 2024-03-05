Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 02:10 pm Mar 05, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Ajay Devgn's Maidaan's release has become a running joke as the makers have postponed the theatrical release date, way too many times! Now, Devgn has unveiled a fresh poster from the biographical sports drama and unveiled the trailer release date. The Amit Sharma directorial celebrates the golden era of Indian football (1951-1962) under the guidance of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie is now set to release on Eid in April.

The newly released poster looks intense and encapsulates the undying spirit of the film. We can expect to see glimpses of Devgn's spectacular performance in the trailer on Thursday. The cast includes Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Madhur Mittal, and Priya Mani in pivotal roles. The music is helmed by the maestro AR Rahman and the project is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

