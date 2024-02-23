Happy birthday to actor Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover's birthday: Times he spoke about daughter Devi

What's the story Karan Singh Grover first concretized his position as Hindi TV's undisputed heartthrob through the medical drama show Dill Mill Gayye, where he played Dr. Armaan Malik. On the personal front, Grover, who has been married to actor Bipasha Basu since 2016, welcomed his daughter Devi in November 2022 and has frequently spoken about her. On KSG's 42nd birthday, take a look.

Why the couple didn't reveal her face initially

Reacting to why the celebrity couple decided to keep their daughter's face a secret for the first few months, the Dil Dosti Dance actor said, "Bipasha has said that we don't have [Devi's] permission to show her face. So until we have that, we will not, and that makes sense." KSG also praised the media for their support and for respecting their privacy.

On how he handled Devi's medical complications

Devi was born with two holes in her heart and had to undergo open-heart surgery. Speaking about this, the actor told India Today, "I did not handle it very well. I was like water on the floor. I think it's because of Bipasha that I got the strength to kind of go through that. I felt death would be easier than [that]."

KSG on how Devi has changed his life

In the same interview, KSG spoke about how "the little monkey in the family" is a beacon of sunshine. "From the time she was born to now, nothing changed. She is so full of joy and spreading love, and loving everything and everyone equally all the time." "This little one is my animal. She is our little monkey," the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor added.

'She is a fighter'

Further shedding light on Devi's courage vis-a-vis her surgery, KSG recalled telling Marflix Pictures director Mamta Siddharth Anand, "Dude, she is like the smallest, littlest fighter that we have, and she was the first one." Acknowledging parenthood challenges, he added, "To be a parent kind of requires some other strength and respect for all parents. And I think it was a very difficult situation."