'Bramayugam' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Bramayugam' seeks commercial stability

By Aikantik Bag 09:42 am Feb 23, 202409:42 am

What's the story Malayalam movies produce stellar content and over the years, the industry has produced some cinematic gems. The recently released Bramayugam has emerged as a huge success both commercially and critically. The horror thriller has become the talk of the town. However, the movie experienced a drop on the most recent weekday and the makers will aim to fill the gap over the weekend.

Next Article

Box office

Aiming for Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial earned Rs. 85 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 17.81 crore in India. The film explores a different side of veteran superstar Mammootty and fans are in awe of his brilliance and range. The cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post