'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' ready for lucrative weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:14 am Feb 23, 202409:14 am

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is a bonafide star in Bollywood and over the years he has carved his niche. The actor's recently released romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has emerged as a hit at the box office and has surpassed the Rs. 110 crore mark globally. After a decent second week, the movie is gearing up for a lucrative third weekend.

Next Article

Box office

Marching toward Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 1.7 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 66 crore in India. The movie held the fort quite nicely and will now aim to shift gears amid competition with new releases. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post