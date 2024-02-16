'Fighter' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 10:39 am Feb 16, 202410:39 am

What's the story Siddharth Anand has emerged to be the powerhouse of delivering big-budget actioners. The recently released Fighter was in the buzz for a long time and has emerged to be a decent money spinner at the box office. The movie marks Anand's reunion with Hrithik Roshan after the highly acclaimed War. On its third week, Fighter has been keeping up with the momentum.

Aiming for newer box office records

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the aerial actioner earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 201.9 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics too. The makers will aim to shift gears over the weekend. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, among others.

