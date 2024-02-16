'Eagle' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Eagle' keeps flying with stability

By Aikantik Bag 10:38 am Feb 16, 2024

What's the story Telugu films' audiences are heavily influenced by the star culture. Every big actor has a title attached before their name and is treated like a demigod. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is one of the most known faces in the industry and over the years, he has been at the pinnacle. His recently released spy thriller Eagle has managed to stay afoot on weekdays.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial earned Rs. 1.07 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 21.52 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and is aiming for a commercial boost on weekend. The cast includes Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswarar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, and David Price, among others.

