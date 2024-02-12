Box office collection: 'Eagle' eyes commercial stability to survive
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is a household name in Telugu films and the actor is back in celluloid with his charismatic persona in the highly anticipated spy thriller Eagle. The film experienced a disappointing opening as the film's collection kept reducing on Saturday and Sunday. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and needs momentum to sustain at the box office.
Marching toward the Rs. 15.9 crore mark in India
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial earned Rs. 4.7 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 15.9 crore in India. The film needs to hold the fort to survive at the box office. The cast includes Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Nithin Mehta, Srinivas Acasarala, Madhoo, and Vinay Rai, among others.