'Crew' teaser is finally out!

'Crew' teaser starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon out!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:44 pm Feb 24, 202404:44 pm

What's the story Ready for takeoff? The highly-anticipated film Crew (previously titled The Crew), featuring the powerhouse trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, is set to hit theaters on March 29. After teasing fans with a sneak peek of the leading ladies dressed as flight attendants in striking red uniforms, the makers finally dropped the long-awaited teaser on Saturday. Curious about the adventure these stars have in store? Let's unwind!

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew brings Khan, Tabu, and Sanon together for the first time. The project is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who have previously supported several female-centric projects. This marks another reunion after the 2018 hit movie Veere Di Wedding. The script has been written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, both of whom have previously worked on VDW.

Teaser

'Crew's teaser promises wild ride filled with fun!

The teaser, about 1:30 minutes long, is an absolute delight! Tabu's voice sets the tone as she assumes the role of a flight attendant, announcing, "Yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone wala hai (The temperature here is going to be too hot for you)." It immediately immerses viewers in the comedic journey of three air hostesses navigating life. From venting about their jobs to stumbling upon unexpected treasures (literally), this comedy of errors promises to keep audiences entertained.

Twitter Post

A teaser that packs everything! Watch here

Cast

Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma: Meet other 'Crew' members

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of this Crew! This venture marks his first collaboration with Tabu and Sanon and a second collaboration with Khan after 2019's Good Newwz. In a statement from 2023, producer Rhea expressed excitement about Dosanjh's involvement, stating, "We are thrilled to have [Dosanjh] join the cast, given his discerning eye for quality projects." Additionally, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is set to make a special appearance.

Competition

'Crew' will clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham'

Crew's box office journey will encounter some turbulence: it will be released just one day after Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) on March 28. Apart from this, Crew so far has a clear path for a smooth landing. Meanwhile, coming to actors' individual projects, Kapoor Khan is slated to appear in Singham 2 on August 15. Sanon recently starred in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Tabu's upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, will hit theaters in April.