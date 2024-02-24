'Kalki 2998 AD' will release on May 9, 2024

By Isha Sharma 04:20 pm Feb 24, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anxiously anticipated films of 2024, thanks to its budget, massive scale, and casting coup: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Slated to release on May 9, 2024, the film is rumored to be linked to Indian mythology and might explore a dystopian/futuristic world. While we await its release, the film's dialogue writer, Sai Madhav Burra, has opened up on what we can expect from the pan-Indian multistarrer.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Arriving a little later than initially anticipated, Kalki 2898 AD marks the fourth directorial venture for Ashwin, who is serving as both its writer and director. Known for helming the coming-of-age drama Yevade Subramanyam (2015) and the National Film Award-winning biopic Mahanati (2018), Ashwin is now treading uncharted territories through Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas-Padukone's first collaboration, the film is produced by C Aswani Dutt and Swapna Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

Burra's opinion

Per Burra, it's unprecedented cinematic venture

In a recent interview, Burra expressed his enthusiasm for Kalki 2898 AD, stating, "A movie like Kalki 2898 AD hasn't come till now, not just in Tollywood but in the entire Indian film industry," per 123Telugu. "The film's genre has never been explored before in Indian cinema. It is a next-level movie. You will get the feel of watching a Hollywood movie. You won't feel like watching a Telugu or Indian film (sic)," he added.

Inspiration for the film

It earlier made waves at the San Diego Comic-Con

Kalki 2898 AD made it to international attention when it debuted at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Earlier, Ashwin shed light on the film's concept in an interview, stating, "I love science fiction and mythology, and I grew up with both Mahabharata and Star Wars." "Making a film that combines both these worlds felt ideal, and thus, Kalki 2898 AD was born," he added.

Haasan's role

Haasan plays negative character in the film

As per reports, Haasan will be playing an antagonist in the film, so we can expect a lot of face-off scenes with Prabhas! Earlier, the actor told Collider at the Comic-Con, "Nobody believed that I am part of this project." "What [Ashwin] is attempting to do and the reason why I am happily part of the project is that we have a great mythological thread running for thousands of years.... People will understand in which direction the story is going."