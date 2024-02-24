Nani will next be seen in 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' glimpse released on Nani's birthday

By Isha Sharma 03:35 pm Feb 24, 202403:35 pm

What's the story After delivering two consecutive hits in the form of Dasara and Hi Nanna, "Natural Star" Nani is gearing up for his next, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the Telugu film marks his second collaboration with Nani after their successful 2022 outing, Ante Sundaraniki. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is also special because it reunites Nani with his Nani's Gang Leader co-star Priyanka Arul Mohan. On Nani's birthday on Saturday, the makers gave us a sneak peek into the film's captivating storyline.

Glimpse

SJ Suryah's voiceover introduces Nani's character

The preview features a voiceover by SJ Suryah, who spills the beans on the protagonist's unique traits. He says, "Rage has many forms and that every person's rage is different from others. But have you seen a madman who depicts his rage only on a certain day of the week, that too cautiously? I have seen such a person, and that day is Sanivaaram (Saturday)." The promo then treats us to Nani in some volatile, intense fight scenes.

Twitter Post

Catch the special glimpse here

Team

More about 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' cast and crew

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is set to hit theaters on August 29, 2024, and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film also features Sai Kumar in a pivotal role while Suryah dons the cop uniform in this flick. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari for DVV Entertainment, the film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Athreya's work

Familiarize yourself with Athreya's previous work

Athreya debuted in films through Mental Madhilo in 2017, starring Sree Vishnu and Nivetha Pethuraj, and followed it up with Brochevarevarura (also starring Vishnu) in 2019. In 2022, he garnered acclaim for Ante Sundaraniki, headlined by Nani, Nazriya Nazim, Naresh, Rohini, Azhagam Perumal, and Tanvi Ram. You can catch it on Netflix. Separately, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is Nani's 31st outing as a leading actor.

Nani's recent work

Did you catch Nani's last film 'Hi Nanna'?

Nani was last seen in Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv and released on December 7. Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna co-headlined this father-daughter story, while Shruti Haasan and Angad Bedi were also part of the ensemble. Designed as a pan-India film, it was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. It is streaming on Netflix.