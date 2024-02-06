Nivin Pauly announced 'Action Hero Biju' sequel

Revisiting Nivin Pauly's 'Action Hero Biju' as actor confirms sequel

By Tanvi Gupta 11:17 am Feb 06, 2024

What's the story Nivin Pauly recently delighted fans with the unexpected announcement of the long-awaited sequel to his 2016 blockbuster, Action Hero Biju. The Malayalam action-comedy gained praise for its authentic portrayal of police procedures at a time when police action dramas were becoming monotonous. Now, fast forward eight years, Abrid Shine—the director of the original film—is set to take the reins for the sequel. Let's take a nostalgic look back at this 2016 hit.

Part 2 of 'AHB' rolling soon: Pauly's announcement post

Taking to his X/Twitter account, the actor stated, "It's been eight years since Action Hero Biju hit the screens. Since then, the love and appreciation for the film have been so heartwarming and welcoming." "Today, we're beyond excited and thrilled to unveil the long-anticipated Part 2 of AHB. Rolling soon..." Notably, the follow-up marks the third collaboration between Pauly and director Shine, after working together on Action Hero Biju and Mahaveeryar (2022).

Take a look at the announcement post here

Recap: What was 'AHB' all about?

The film centers around sub-inspector Biju Poulose (Pauly) and fellow officers, who tackle petty to major—all sorts of complaints. Biju becomes emotionally invested in some cases, while in others, local politicians attempt to wield their political influence to hinder the case. Throughout, Biju utilizes his intelligence to track down the culprits. Toward the end, a voiceover emphasizes, "Biju is not a superhero but one of the many dedicated cops in the state."

Jerry Amaldev's compositions elevated film's narrative

The film's soundtracks garnered widespread attention, with compositions by Jerry Amaldev, marking his return after a 20-year hiatus. Rajesh Murugesan was responsible for the background score, while Santhosh Varma and BK Harinarayanan penned the lyrics. The film's album comprised four tracks, including the folk song Muthe Ponne Pinangalle, sung and composed by Aristo Suresh, who also portrayed a drunkard in the film. The song gained immense popularity on social media.

Meanwhile, quick look at Pauly's upcoming projects

Besides Action Hero Biju 2, Pauly has an impressive lineup of movies for 2024. The actor will appear in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which recently premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival and received praise from viewers. Pauly also has Thaaram, an action-comedy entertainer, and Malayalee from India, helmed by Jana Gana Mana (2022) director Dijo Jose Anthony.