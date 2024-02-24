'Bramayugam's collections affected by new Malayalam release, 'Manjummel Boys'

Box office: Mammootty's horror flick 'Bramayugam' recovers on day 9

By Tanvi Gupta 02:57 pm Feb 24, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Mammootty's spine-chilling horror flick Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, was released theatrically on February 15 to widespread critical acclaim. The film showcased its box office prowess in the first week, amassing an impressive Rs. 17.85 crore (India nett). However, the collection dipped to Rs. 90 lakh on day eight (Thursday) due to fresh Malayalam releases. But it bounced back on day nine (Friday), raking in an estimated Rs. 1.15cr.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The box office journey of Bramayugam faced a significant disruption with the release of Manjummel Boys on Thursday. The latter managed to strike the right chord, collecting Rs. 3.3cr in India on its opening day and surpassing Mammootty's horror flick, which gathered Rs. 3.1cr on its first day. Inspired by a real story, Manjummel Boys revolves around 11 friends, each with a distinctive trait, embarking on a trip to Kodaikanal.

Collections

Look at 'Bramayugam's performance at the box office

After adding Rs. 1.15cr to its India net collection on the ninth day, Bramayugam has now amassed a total of Rs. 19cr in India, per Sacnilk. The film continues to hold its ground in Kerala, maintaining an overall Malayalam occupancy of 29.98% on Friday, with night shows leading at 54.43%. Among other southern regions, Bengaluru recorded a solid 46.75% occupancy, while Kochi followed closely at 37.25%.

About the project

Details about 'Bramayugam' and its cast

Set in Kerala's dark ages, Bramayugam is a period horror film starring Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan, and Amalda Liz alongside Mammootty. Malayalam novelist TD Ramakrishnan crafted the film's dialogues. Mammootty was reportedly instantly hooked after the first narration, captivated by the storyline and three key aspects: a black-and-white film, a different period, and a unique character. YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios co-produced the film.

Upcoming projects

Malayalam cinema's recent successes and upcoming releases

The Kerala box office has been on fire lately with hits like Premalu, Bramayugam, and Manjummel Boys. One X/Twitter user celebrated the variety in recent releases, exclaiming, "Within a period of 30 days, we had Malaikottai Vaaliban (Mythical Western), Premalu (RomCom), Anweshippin Kandethum (investigative procedural), Bramayugam (Horror), and Manjummel Boys (survival thriller). Streets won't forget!" With upcoming releases like Kathanar—The Wild Sorcerer, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), L2: Empuraan, and Turbo, the future looks bright for the industry.