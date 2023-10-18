Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' advance bookings open now; new promo unveiled

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' advance bookings open now; new promo unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 02:37 pm Oct 18, 202302:37 pm

'Ganapath' releases on October 20

Tiger Shroff is the new generation Bollywood action star and over the years, he has won his ardent fans' hearts with suave action, fluidic dance steps, and charming personality. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner titled Ganapath and now the advance bookings have been opened. The movie releases on Friday and will be a pan-India release.

2/3

More about the actioner

The dystopian actioner is helmed by Vikas Bahl and as of now, the promos have been quite intriguing. Going by a recent promotional clip, Shroff promises to "end things where it all started." Whereas in the other promo, Amitabh Bachchan's short voiceover adds up to the intrigue. The cast is also headlined by Kriti Sanon, hence marking the reunion of the Heropanti couple.

3/3

Twitter Post