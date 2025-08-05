Karnataka bus services affected as transport workers begin indefinite strike
What's the story
Public bus services in Karnataka were severely disrupted on Tuesday as employees of state-owned transport corporations began an indefinite strike. The strike affects the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC). This decision has left thousands of commuters stranded across major cities, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru.
Strike details
Passengers left scrambling for alternative transport options
The strike proceeded despite a high court stay order. Buses were largely parked at depots, with only a few buses on the road, as the strike was largely adhered to. Passengers were left scrambling for alternative transport options as bus services remained suspended or limited in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi.
Union demands
Strike called by joint action committee of transport unions
The strike was called by the Joint Action Committee of Transport Unions over long-pending demands for wage revision and payment of salary arrears. The unions are demanding clearance of 38 months' salary arrears and a pay hike effective from January 1, 2024. However, the government has only offered to settle two years of arrears.
Government response
Government warns employees of disciplinary action
The government has also warned employees of disciplinary action under the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act. KSRTC MD Akram Pasha confirmed that circulars enforcing a "no work, no pay" policy have been issued. BMTC MD R Ramachandran also urged employees to not participate in the strike, as BMTC provides essential services. KSRTC transports about 1.1 crore people every day, with 40 lakh people using the BMTC services in Bengaluru alone.