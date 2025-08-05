Karnataka bus services affected as transport workers begin indefinite strike 

Public bus services in Karnataka were severely disrupted on Tuesday as employees of state-owned transport corporations began an indefinite strike. The strike affects the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC). This decision has left thousands of commuters stranded across major cities, including Bengaluru , Mysuru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru.

Strike details Passengers left scrambling for alternative transport options The strike proceeded despite a high court stay order. Buses were largely parked at depots, with only a few buses on the road, as the strike was largely adhered to. Passengers were left scrambling for alternative transport options as bus services remained suspended or limited in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi.

Union demands Strike called by joint action committee of transport unions The strike was called by the Joint Action Committee of Transport Unions over long-pending demands for wage revision and payment of salary arrears. The unions are demanding clearance of 38 months' salary arrears and a pay hike effective from January 1, 2024. However, the government has only offered to settle two years of arrears.