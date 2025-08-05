Army unearths 1971 newspaper clip on how US armed Pakistan 

The Indian Army took a jibe at the United States on Tuesday, posting an old newspaper clip from 1971 that showed how the country had supported Pakistan for years. The newspaper clipping showed that $2 billion worth of US arms had been shipped to Pakistan since 1954. The post comes a day after President Donald Trump warned India over its purchase of Russian oil, stating that he would significantly increase tariffs on Indian imports.

Paper What the clip said The clip, shared by the Eastern Command, showed then-Defense Production Minister VC Shukla telling the Rajya Sabha about how NATO powers and the Soviet Union had been contacted about arms supplies to Pakistan in the wake of Islamabad's armed aggression in Bangladesh. The article said that the Soviet Union and the French government had denied supplying weapons to Pakistan, but the US kept supporting Pakistan. Last week, the US had also announced a 19% tariff on Pakistan, down from 29%.

Oil controversy MEA defends oil imports amid US sanctions threat For India, Trump reimposed 25% tariffs, accusing New Delhi of profiting from Russian oil. Later, Trump threatened "substantially" higher tariffs over India's purchase of oil from Russia, which New Delhi called "unjustified and unreasonable." On Tuesday night, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said its decision to import oil from Russia is based on national interest and necessity. The ministry clarified that India turned to Russian supplies only after traditional oil-exporting nations diverted their output due to the Ukraine conflict.