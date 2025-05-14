Was Col. Qureshi's home attacked by RSS supporters? Cops clarify
What's the story
A fake social media post has made baseless allegations about an alleged attack on Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's house in Karnataka.
The post by one Anees Uddin claimed Col. Qureshi and her son were assaulted, their house set on fire, and hate slogans were raised saying Muslims have no place in India.
It also alleged that the incident was led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Police response
Belagavi police debunk the attack claims
Belagavi Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Bhimashankar Guled has rejected the allegations as completely false and part of a disinformation campaign.
Additional SP SN Shruti also termed it fake news, saying, "The handlers who posted this are from outside the country. We are trying to identify them."
She added security has been provided to Colonel Qureshi's family and a probe is on.
Preventive actions
Security measures implemented amid false claims
After the baseless allegations, cops beefed up security at Colonel Qureshi's father-in-law's house in Konnur village.
Gokak Circle Police Inspector Suresh RB also visited the spot to take stock of the situation.
Authorities have also advised Colonel Qureshi's family to avoid unnecessary public appearances while the matter is being investigated.
Military career
Colonel Qureshi's significant role in Indian military history
Colonel Qureshi, a senior officer in the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, gained national recognition during Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
She was one of the key spokespersons during this operation.
Her family expressed immense pride in her achievements, with her father-in-law stating that they were thrilled to see her on TV explaining the operation with such confidence and clarity.