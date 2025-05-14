What's the story

A fake social media post has made baseless allegations about an alleged attack on Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's house in Karnataka.

The post by one Anees Uddin claimed Col. Qureshi and her son were assaulted, their house set on fire, and hate slogans were raised saying Muslims have no place in India.

It also alleged that the incident was led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).