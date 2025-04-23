What's the story

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by suspected militants in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

The incident came just a day after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 28 people.

Two or three unidentified terrorists were trying to infiltrate through the Sarjeevan area near Uri Nala, said a statement by the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.