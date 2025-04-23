Army foils infiltration in Uri after Pahalgam attack; kills 2
What's the story
The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by suspected militants in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
The incident came just a day after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 28 people.
Two or three unidentified terrorists were trying to infiltrate through the Sarjeevan area near Uri Nala, said a statement by the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.
Engagement
Alert troops engaged in firefight with intruders
Alert troops along the Line of Control (LoC) detected and challenged the intruders, triggering a firefight.
Later, it updated that two terrorists had been "eliminated."
"A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists," the Chinar Corps shared on X.
Attack
Pahalgam terror attack claimed 28 lives
The infiltration attempt comes in the wake of a brutal terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.
The attack claimed at least 26 lives and left 20 others injured.
By Wednesday, the death toll had risen to 28, according to a report by The Economic Times.
This marks one of the most devastating assaults in the region since the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.
Attack details
Attackers reportedly crossed over from Kishtwar
The attack occurred in Baisaran, a beautiful meadow that can be reached only on foot or by pony rides, which a group of tourists had visited earlier in the day.
The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit widely believed to be associated with banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility.
According to initial intelligence inputs cited by PTI, security officials suspect the attackers crossed over from Jammu's Kishtwar region and took remote trails.