IMD issues cold wave alert for Delhi-NCR, UP
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.
These areas are likely to experience cold waves and dense fog, especially during the early hours of the day.
The weather department also predicted light rain on January 22 and 23 in these areas, which may cause a further dip in temperatures.
Travel impact
Fog disrupts transportation in Delhi-NCR, delays trains
The dense fog has thrown transportation out of gear in Delhi-NCR, affecting flights and delaying over 27 trains from New Delhi railway station.
Visibility problems are also affecting daily commuters in northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
In Punjab, several districts are likely to witness dense fog with Pathankot recording a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius on Friday.
Weather forecast
Snowfall forecast for Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh
The IMD has also released a weather forecast for the hilly regions of Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
These regions are likely to witness snowfall and light rainfall between January 20 and 23.
Several districts of Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh are also likely to receive light rainfall over the next two days.
Winter wonderland
Jammu and Kashmir transform into winter paradise
In Jammu and Kashmir, fresh snowfall since January 16 has turned the region into a winter paradise.
The meteorological department predicts scattered light rain or snow with light to moderate snowfall likely between January 22-23.
Several roads including Gurez-Bandipora, Mughal and Sinthan Top routes have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.