What's the story

A United Nations report has flagged the 2024 Wayanad landslides as one of 26 extreme weather events due to climate change.

The landslides in Kerala's Wayanad region in July 2024, triggered by heavy rains, led to over 350 deaths and left thousands homeless.

The report, released by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and Climate Central, emphasizes climate change's role in worsening global weather.