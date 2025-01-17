Wayanad landslides among extreme disasters caused by climate change: UN
A United Nations report has flagged the 2024 Wayanad landslides as one of 26 extreme weather events due to climate change.
The landslides in Kerala's Wayanad region in July 2024, triggered by heavy rains, led to over 350 deaths and left thousands homeless.
The report, released by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and Climate Central, emphasizes climate change's role in worsening global weather.
Climate change's role in global weather patterns
The UN report adds that climate change caused at least 3,700 deaths and displaced millions around the world in 2024.
The Wayanad disaster was one of 219 major weather events studied for their impact.
Climate Central's analysis found a global average of 41 more days of dangerous heat in 2024 due to climate change.
"These conditions posed significant health threats, with the brunt being borne by small islands and developing states," the report said.
Climate change outpaces natural phenomena like El Nino
The research also stated that, compared to natural phenomena like El Niño, climate change had a greater impact on several of the year's extreme weather events.
This pattern was most noticeable during the Amazon's unprecedented drought.
In early January, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled a township project to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide victims.
The township, estimated to cost ₹750 crore, would be built on 58.5 and 48.96 hectares of the Nedumbala Estate in Kottapadi village and Elstone Estate in Kalpetta village.