'12 Indians killed, 16 missing in Russia-Ukraine war': MEA
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that at least 12 Indian nationals have been killed while serving in the Russian Army in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Sixteen Indians are also missing.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "As of today, there have been 126 cases (of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army). Of these 126 cases, 96 people have returned to India and have been discharged from the Russian Armed Forces."
Search efforts
Efforts to locate missing Indians and ensure repatriation
The Russian authorities have listed these missing persons as "missing" and are working to determine their whereabouts.
The MEA said it is working to secure the early release and repatriation of those still missing.
This comes after the recent death of Binil Babu, an Indian national from Kerala, who was killed in a possible drone attack while serving in the Russian Army.
The Indian embassy is working with Russian authorities for the repatriation of his mortal remains.
Medical aid
Injured Indian national receiving treatment in Moscow
Another Indian national, Jain TK, who was injured in the conflict, is undergoing treatment in Moscow. He is expected to return to India after recovery.
The MEA has expressed condolences to Babu's family and assured them of all possible assistance.
The matter of early discharge for Indian nationals working in the Russian Army was previously raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July last year.
Diplomatic efforts
MEA liaising with Russian authorities for safe return
The MEA has strongly raised the issue with Russian authorities in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi to facilitate the safe return of all affected Indian nationals.
On Tuesday, the MEA stated the embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families of two Indians, and all possible assistance is being extended.
"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala, who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army," Jaiswal said.