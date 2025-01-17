The Russian authorities have listed these missing persons as "missing" and are working to determine their whereabouts.

The MEA said it is working to secure the early release and repatriation of those still missing.

This comes after the recent death of Binil Babu, an Indian national from Kerala, who was killed in a possible drone attack while serving in the Russian Army.

The Indian embassy is working with Russian authorities for the repatriation of his mortal remains.