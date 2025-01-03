Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian Prime Minister Modi gifted Jill Biden a diamond, making it the most expensive gift of 2023.

Other notable presents to the Bidens included a $14,063 brooch from Ukraine and a $4,510 set from Egypt.

While most gifts are sent to the National Archives, Modi's diamond is being used officially in the White House. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The diamond was placed in a traditional box

What did Modi give Jill Biden, dubbed 2023's costliest gift

By Chanshimla Varah 01:47 pm Jan 03, 202501:47 pm

What's the story United States First Lady Jill Biden was gifted a $20,000 diamond by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023. The 7.5-carat lab-grown gem, placed in a traditional Kashmiri papier mache box called "kar-e-kalamdani," was the priciest gift received by the White House that year. The US State Department revealed this in its annual report on gifts presented to the Bidens by foreign dignitaries, released on January 2, 2025.

Gift details

Other high-value gifts received by the Bidens

The second most expensive gift was a $14,063 brooch from the Ukrainian ambassador to the US. A bracelet, brooch, and photograph album worth $4,510 from Egypt's president and first lady came third. President Joe Biden also received a number of valuable gifts from world leaders. These included a $7,100 commemorative photo album from South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and a $3,495 statue of Mongolian warriors from Mongolia's prime minister.

Gift declaration

Federal law mandates declaration of gifts over $480

Other gifts to President Biden included a $3,300 silver bowl from the Sultan of Brunei and a $3,160 sterling silver tray from Israel's president. A collage worth $2,400 was also gifted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Federal law mandates executive branch officials declare gifts valued over $480. Most expensive gifts are transferred to the National Archives or put on official displays.

Diamond's fate

Modi's diamond retained for official use in White House

The diamond gifted by PM Modi has been retained for official use in the White House East Wing. Oher gifts received by President Biden and his wife were sent to the National Archives. Recipients have the option to purchase gifts at market value from the US government, though this is rare for high-end items.