Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, showed his support for Donald Trump at a recent rally, even dancing and echoing Trump's calls to action.

Musk, who has donated millions to Trump's campaign and criticized Democrats, could potentially lead a government efficiency commission if Trump returns to the White House.

The rally was held at the site where Trump survived an assassination attempt, with supporters wearing mock bandages in tribute.

Musk warned that this will be the last election if Trump doesn't win

Elon Musk dances at Trump rally, calls himself 'dark MAGA'

By Chanshimla Varah 10:11 am Oct 06, 202410:11 am

What's the story Tech mogul Elon Musk has made his first appearance at a rally for Donald Trump, endorsing the Republican presidential nominee as the only candidate "to preserve democracy in America." The SpaceX and Tesla CEO joined Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. During his speech, Musk warned that "this will be the last election" if Trump doesn't win.

Rally speech

Musk echoes Trump's calls to action at rally

Musk echoed Trump's calls to action, urging the crowd to "Fight! Fight! Fight!" He referred to the recent assassination attempt against Trump, saying "The true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire." The rally took place at the same property where a gunman's bullets grazed Trump's right ear. Musk also criticized a California effort to ban voter ID requirements, arguing that such a move would effectively take away citizens' right to vote.

Twitter Post

Musk bounces up and down

Political support

Musk's super PAC supports Trump, criticizes Democrats

Musk has been actively supporting Trump's campaign through a super PAC that he created. The billionaire entrepreneur has also committed millions to Trump's third White House bid and is reportedly spending $71 million on canvassing and field operations to garner votes. Trump received a hero's welcome at the scene where he was shot at in July. Some of his supporters wore mock bandages over their right ears as a tribute to the dressing that had covered his ear wound.

Potential role

Musk may lead government efficiency commission under Trump

If Trump regains the White House, he has said that he would tap Musk to lead a government efficiency commission. In September, Musk hinted at his willingness to serve in such a role. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be "willing to serve" in the "Department of Government Efficiency." The former president was joined by his running mate, Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance, son Eric Trump, daughter-in-law Lara Trump, as well as Pennsylvania lawmakers and sheriffs.