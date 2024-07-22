In short Simplifying... In short Matthew Dominick, a SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut, has been capturing and sharing awe-inspiring images and videos from the International Space Station (ISS) since March.

Stunning ISS time-lapse video captures auroras, stars, and a meteor

July 22, 2024

What's the story NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick recently shared a captivating time-lapse video from the International Space Station (ISS). The footage, captured just before sunrise, features an aurora, satellites, stars, and a meteor. Shared on X, the video also shows a meteor streaking toward Earth. The time-lapse has garnered significant online attention. One viewer humorously questioned productivity in space saying, "How do you get anything done up there!? I would be in the Cupola the entire time just staring in awe!"

Space module

The Cupola: ISS's window to the universe

The Cupola, as mentioned by a viewer in response to Dominick's video, is a seven-window module on the ISS. It offers the best exterior views from the space station. Other viewers also expressed their awe at the footage. One described it as "so frail and so majestic," while another simply stated, "Incredible! I want your job." These reactions highlight the public's fascination with space exploration and its stunning visuals.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Dominick's post

Astronaut profile

Dominick's journey and passion for space photography

Matthew Dominick arrived at the ISS in March as part of SpaceX's Crew-8 mission. Since his arrival, he has been sharing creative images and videos of both inside and outside the station with his followers on X. He often includes details about the camera settings used to capture these shots, providing insights for aspiring photographers. This passion for photography is common among astronauts aboard the ISS, further enhancing public interest in space exploration.