By Dwaipayan Roy 11:40 am Jun 04, 202411:40 am

What's the story Threads, the social media platform by Meta, has unveiled a swipe customization feature for user feeds. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced that users can now indicate their preference for posts, by swiping right to like or left to show disinterest. The app will then adjust the feed based on these interactions, showing more of what users like and less of what they don't. This new feature is designed to personalize the 'For You' feeds more effectively.

Algorithm training

A step toward personalized social media

The concept of using user interaction to train an algorithm is not new. Platforms like TikTok allow users to mark videos as "not interested," while others use similar mechanisms for posts. However, each platform has a unique approach to content delivery. For instance, Bluesky offers a "choose your own algorithm" model where users can customize feeds or follow prebuilt ones, such as "What's Hot" or "Popular with Friends."

Goals

Threads's new feature aims to boost user engagement

Threads's new swipe feature is designed to increase user engagement and time spent on the app, areas that Meta is keen on improving. Despite boasting over 150 million monthly active users, Threads still trails behind X's reported 600 million monthly active users. These figures were provided by Elon Musk but cannot be externally verified as X, is no longer a publicly reported company.

Potential

Swipe data could shape future app development

Threads began testing the swipe gesture in March, with a right swipe revealing a heart icon (like), and a left swipe showing an eye with a line crossed over it (not interested). While aim is to aid users customize their feeds, the data collected from these swipes could be used for larger purposes in the future. For example, it could help determine popular posts versus those that are being "downvoted" (swiped left on), thereby improving the app's 'For You' algorithm.