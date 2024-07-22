PlayStation owners! Here's your 3-month free trial for Apple TV+
Apple TV+, the on-demand video service from Apple, is offering a three-month free trial to Sony PlayStation 4 and 5 owners. This promotional offer, valid until September 22, 2024, is available to users with both a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. This marks another collaboration between Apple and Sony following a similar promotion during the pandemic in 2021.
High-quality programming and nominations
Apple TV+ is recognized for its high-quality mainstream TV shows, and movies. The service recently garnered a record 72 Emmy nominations across various categories of its current programming. This latest offer to PlayStation owners surpasses the standard one-week trial period typically offered to new users. After the trial period ends, users have the option to continue their subscription to Apple TV+ at $10 per month.
How to avail the Apple TV+ free trial offer
PlayStation owners can avail of this offer by opening the Apple TV app on their devices. For PlayStation 4 users, the app is located in the TV and Video section, while PlayStation 5 owners can find it in Media Home. The sign-up process involves following on-screen instructions within the app on their PlayStation console, requiring either an existing Apple ID or creating a new one.