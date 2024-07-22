In short Simplifying... In short PlayStation owners, here's a treat! Apple TV+ is offering a 3-month free trial, surpassing their usual one-week trial.

Known for its top-notch TV shows and movies, Apple TV+ recently bagged 72 Emmy nominations.

To avail, simply open the Apple TV app on your PlayStation, follow the on-screen instructions, and either use an existing Apple ID or create a new one.

Post-trial, you can continue enjoying the service for $10 per month.

The benefit is applicable in India and globally until September 22, 2024

PlayStation owners! Here's your 3-month free trial for Apple TV+

By Akash Pandey 06:09 pm Jul 22, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Apple TV+, the on-demand video service from Apple, is offering a three-month free trial to Sony PlayStation 4 and 5 owners. This promotional offer, valid until September 22, 2024, is available to users with both a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. This marks another collaboration between Apple and Sony following a similar promotion during the pandemic in 2021.

Service recognition

High-quality programming and nominations

Apple TV+ is recognized for its high-quality mainstream TV shows, and movies. The service recently garnered a record 72 Emmy nominations across various categories of its current programming. This latest offer to PlayStation owners surpasses the standard one-week trial period typically offered to new users. After the trial period ends, users have the option to continue their subscription to Apple TV+ at $10 per month.

Sign-up process

How to avail the Apple TV+ free trial offer

PlayStation owners can avail of this offer by opening the Apple TV app on their devices. For PlayStation 4 users, the app is located in the TV and Video section, while PlayStation 5 owners can find it in Media Home. The sign-up process involves following on-screen instructions within the app on their PlayStation console, requiring either an existing Apple ID or creating a new one.