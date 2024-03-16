Next Article

The PlayStation 5 Pro is expected by late 2024

Sony PS5 Pro will be 3x faster than its predecessor

By Akash Pandey 09:53 am Mar 16, 202409:53 am

What's the story Sony is reportedly developing a PlayStation 5 Pro model, codenamed Trinity, that promises to deliver a GPU performance three times faster than the current PS5. This information was revealed by YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead, who claims to have accessed a technical overview document of the upcoming console. Meanwhile, Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming has confirmed the leaked specifications and anticipates a release for the new device later this year.

GPU performance

PS5 Pro's enhanced Ray Tracing performance

The technical document for the PS5 Pro reveals a GPU capable of 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating point calculations, which equates to approximately 33.5 teraflops of single-precision compute. This suggests a 45% improvement in rendering performance compared to the current PS5, which operates at 10.28 teraflops. Furthermore, the new console could potentially offer up to three times the Ray Tracing performance of its predecessor.

What's more?

It would feature PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution

The leaked documents also highlight the inclusion of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) in the PS5 Pro. This technology, rumored to be similar to NVIDIA's DLSS or AMD's FSR, uses PlayStation machine learning for image upscaling. It is speculated that PSSR could enable upscaling to 8K resolutions in future versions and significantly enhance ray tracing performance on the new console.

Insights

Development kits already in testing phase

According to Henderson, Sony's first-party studios have been testing PS5 Pro development kits since September. Third-party developers reportedly gained access to these kits in January 2024. Henderson had previously reported that Sony was planning a PS5 Pro with a target release date of November 2024, suggesting that the company is on track to meet this ambitious deadline.

Facts

A potential game-changer for Sony

The PlayStation 5 Pro, with its enhanced GPU performance and innovative features like the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, is poised to be a significant upgrade from the current PS5 models. If the leaked specifications are accurate and Sony manages to meet its projected release date in late 2024, the PS5 Pro could potentially redefine console gaming and solidify Sony's position in the market.