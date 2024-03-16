Next Article

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for March 16: Redeem now

By Akash Pandey 09:24 am Mar 16, 202409:24 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released its redeem codes for Saturday, March 16. They are redeemable on the official rewards redemption page. The codes add an extra layer of excitement to the gaming experience, offering players daily opportunities to win coveted in-game items. Players have a chance to win various goodies such as skins, weapons, diamonds, and gold.

Benefits

A chance to win exclusive items

The redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX are updated daily and can only be used once per player. Each code offers the opportunity to win an in-game item. However, they have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours, after which they cannot be redeemed. Also, it is important to note that invalid or expired codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

List

Check out today's codes

Here is the list of codes for today. Take a look. FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7 FWUYEGTBRTGNBK, FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT, FGBW3REGFBI7345. FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R, FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH, FERTY9IHK6OV98U, FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3. FVBERFJUVYTSRF4, F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4, FGT5RFVDERFVSER, F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF. F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7, FYTGDSB4E4576JYH, FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI, FY6STWRFG4585AR4.

Redemption process

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players need to visit the official reward redemption portal and log in using any registered account. Players can now copy the code from the list displayed on the screen, paste it into the dialog box, and confirm their submission. The free rewards will then be sent to the player's game mailbox.