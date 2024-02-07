Once you have redeemed a code, the associated reward will show up in your account within a day

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today now available

By Mudit Dube 09:49 am Feb 07, 202409:49 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, an enhanced version of the widely popular Garena Free Fire, has released new redeem codes for today. The game, created by 111 Dot Studios, has seen a surge in popularity in India following the ban of the original game by the central government. Fans eagerly anticipate the daily release of redeem codes, which allow them to obtain free in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and more.

Codes for today

Redeem codes and how to use them

The redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX are 12-digit alphanumeric combinations. They have a limited availability (12-18 hours) and are only accessible to the first 500 users. The codes for today are: FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFCMCPSJ99S3 MCPW3D28VZD6, UVX9PYZV54AC, BR43FMAPYEZZ EYH2W3XK8UPG, NPYFATT3HGSQ, ZZZ76NT3PDSH V427K98RUCHZ, XZJZE25WEFJJ, FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, MCPW2D2WKWF2 To redeem the codes, visit the official redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Sign in into the game, input any redeem code into the dialog box, and click the "Confirm" button.

How to use rewards

In-game items and milestones

Once you have redeemed a code, the associated reward will show up in your account within a day. Players can use gold and diamonds from these codes to purchase in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute, and more. Garena Free Fire MAX continues to draw a large player base with its captivating graphics and gameplay.