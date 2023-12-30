Free Fire MAX codes for December 30: How to redeem

Some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has introduced a fresh batch of redeem codes for December 30, enabling players to acquire complimentary rewards such as skins and characters. These in-game bonuses help in overcoming challenging game levels. It's important to note that the codes remain valid for a duration of 12 to 18 hours and may come with certain server restrictions.

Check out today's codes

Here are the codes for December 30: FTFJFSRWDV45T87, FTA654QE1S2C3B4, FRJTUG76YTRFDSV, FWB3N456TYIUGH4 F5678UIJUN5K6IY, F8HUYHCXYA6Q54E, F1D2C3VB4RNJUCY, F6TXRSFDWV34J5I FTGYFHWI8736T4F, FV5BTNGKIF76W5T, FRF34B5NT6JYKIG, FU7YTDGSBEN45K6 FI7KJNUM8KUYO9S, F87ZYTFAQB2I873, F65RD4CRVBFNJKI, FUSYTWREF45V6BN FYJHGUYDTSRFW3V, FBEJYTGDY5TYIHU

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, head to the official rewards redemption page, and log in with your account info. Now, type the redeem code into the designated box and hit the "Confirm" button. If valid, you'll see a reward in your account within 24 hours. Players should watch out for new codes and act fast to grab them before they expire.