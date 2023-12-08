Garena Free Fire MAX codes for December 8 now available

Redeem codes are valid only for a limited duration

Garena Free Fire MAX fans, it's time to grab your redeem codes for December 8. Head over to the rewards redemption section and claim the active codes before they're gone. But act fast, as these codes are limited to the early players who snag them. Note that redeem codes have a short shelf life, expiring within a few hours. If you miss out on claiming them, you'll have to wait for a fresh batch of codes the following day.

Redeem codes for today

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI78F2, F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT FHFTY67URT6HGSU4, FDYGTH6R567UE56K, FYH6T7YJUT67UUTH, FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU FV7YFHDN4M496LYP, F6T78KJHGSERFF87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FUYFTHUJR67URYH4 F7UHYFRT67URU34S, FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK, FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57, FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

How to unlock in-game items?

To get your hands on these Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes, you must be a registered user and follow all the rules. On the official rewards redemption page, use your login credentials to enter your account. If you haven't created an account yet, do so to be eligible for these rewards. Follow the necessary steps to successfully redeem your code and enjoy the perks that come with it.